'They just can't get through': Winnipeg family among Canadians trying to leave Kabul

Members of a Winnipeg family who were visiting Afghanistan for a wedding are stuck in Kabul with Canada’s evacuation mission finished.

Hameid, who identified himself only by his first name to protect the safety of his family, said his mom, dad and three sisters have been desperately trying to leave the country ever since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan.

“After like 19 years, my family went to go visit because of my sister’s wedding,” Hameid said.

Harmeid said his sister lives in Winnipeg, but got married in Afghanistan. Now, the family is trying to get back to Canada, but Hameid worries they may be in danger following the Taliban takeover.

“It’s very unsettling,” Hameid said from his family’s home in Winnipeg. “To know that they’re in a position where my siblings can be harmed.”

“They’ve made quite a bit of attempts because Canada’s been trying to evacuate and everything like that, but they just can’t get through.”

Adding to his concern, an attack Thursday on crowds at the airport his family and thousands of others have been trying to use to flee the country. At least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops were killed at Kabul’s airport. U.S. officials believe the attack may have been carried out by the Islamic State group. The Taliban has condemned the attack.

“The explosion was quite close to the airport and my sister said they heard it and my two baby sisters, they’re traumatized in the sense that every time they try to get out or make an effort to leave the country, it’s gunfire, it’s this, it’s that,” Hameid said. “It’s scary.”

A rally is being held Saturday at the Manitoba Legislative Building to raise awareness about the situation in Afghanistan. It’s taking place from 2 to 4 p.m.

Hameid’s cousin, Bashir Faqiri is organizing the rally. He said he’s worried about his family and others trying to leave the country.

“Yes it’s family, but those are my best friends,” Faqiri said. “It’s hard.”

“They’re just as in the dark as us.”

Not only is Hameid worried about violence in the country, he said life in Afghanistan has changed dramatically.

“It’s gotten to the point where there’s no economy,” Hameid said. “There’s no banks, there’s no restaurants, stores, grocery shops — nothing.”

“My mom was stressing. I was on the phone with them for a couple of hours yesterday just trying to collect as much information as I could. She’s stressing quite a bit just because food — right? Food, money.”

Hameid said he’s not sure what his family will do next, but he said they have been in contact with Canadian officials. He’s trying to do whatever he can from Winnipeg to help them make a safe return to Winnipeg.