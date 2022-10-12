'They know what happened last year': Canucks focused on strong start to the season

After sputtering out of the gate in the 2021-22 campaign, resulting in a management and coaching change, the Vancouver Canucks are hoping to learn from their past mistakes.

“I don’t even have to give that message,” said head coach Bruce Boudreau. “They know what happened last year.”

After Boudreau was hired to replace Travis Green, the Canucks made an inspiring run, but ultimately fell short of their postseason ambitions.

“There’s a huge importance of trying to start the season strong,” said defenceman Quinn Hughes. “It’s definitely on our minds. Especially this first road trip.”

The Canucks open the season with five straight road games, beginning in Edmonton Wednesday night. Though the team kept its core intact through the offseason, it also added some pieces the organization hopes will make an impact on the offensive end.

“We showed how good we can play last year, and we added a few pieces that definitely helped our team,” said forward Elias Pettersson, who is expected to line up with Russian rookie Andrei Kuzmenko.

Kuzmenko, a 26-year-old signed from the KHL, showed signs of his offensive talent in the preseason.

“He can score,” said Boudreau. “Give him a shot, give him a chance and he can score.”

“We’re ready. We’re ready this season. We’re a good team,” added Kuzmenko, who admits to having some challenges adapting to the NHL game.

Perhaps the team’s greatest strength lies between the pipes in goaltender Thatcher Demko, who many view as one of the league’s very best.

“I still think that I could’ve had a better year last year,” said Demko at training camp last month.

“I feel I have a lot to prove this year and I’m hungry to get going here.”

Coming off his most productive NHL season yet, JT Miller inked a long-term deal with the club this offseason and is eager to prove his worth.

“A lot of guys here are sick of not making playoffs,” said Miller at training camp.

“Our goal here is to win the Stanley Cup and compete for the Stanley Cup.”

Canucks captain Bo Horvat agrees.

“We can’t be satisfied with 'good try,'” said Horvat. “We’ve got to go and do it now. There’s no more excuses.”

Most oddsmakers have the Canucks missing the playoffs, but the club expects to take that next step.

The Vancouver Canucks have qualified for the playoffs just once in the past seven years.