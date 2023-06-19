'They look like a huge crater': Langley farm hit with 5 sinkholes

Sinkholes are popping up on and around a Langley Township councillor’s farm.

Rob Rindt noticed the first sinkhole around two months ago, and since then, four more have been found, ranging in size. The turf farmer estimates the largest one measured 10 feet wide and thirty feet deep.

"They look like a huge crater at the top and drop down," said Rindt.

"I'm glad my kids weren't walking and fell in.'

The reason for the sinkholes is outside his window. The Trans Mountain Pipeline is being drilled beneath his farm.

In a statement, Trans Mountain wrote, "We encountered challenging ground conditions in the area that have resulted in the formation of a small number of localized sinkholes, which is not unexpected."

The statement continued, “Our crews temporarily stabilized the sinkholes, and now that this trenchless crossing is complete, they will be permanently repaired in consultation with affected landowners."

The damage of the project spreads beyond the sinkholes.

Rindt runs Roots and Wings Distillery on the property and says the construction has caused excessive noise and traffic confusion, driving customers away.

"We're about 35 to 40 per cent down in our sales compared to the previous year," said Rindt.

Regarding the noise affecting nearby residents, Trans Mountain said, "In advance of construction occurring in potentially noise-sensitive locations, we complete baseline noise assessments. This allows our noise consultants to design location-specific mitigation."

Trans Mountain wrote that noise mitigations are used to reduce the impact on the community. If additional information is needed, the company asks residents to contact them.