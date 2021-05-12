'They made the right choice': WECHU reassures residents who received AstraZeneca shots

Windsor’s top doctor is reassuring residents who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says about 37,071 people have received the AstraZeneca shot in Windsor-Essex and they made the right choice at the time.

“I think they made the right choice by getting the first vaccine available to them,” says Ahmed. “When you have that high number of cases in the community you definitely want to protect yourself by getting the first dose that’s available to you.”

Ahmed says there different levels of risks involved with many types of medication.

He says they will continue to share new information on the second dose as it becomes available.

“We will continue to look at the evidence,” says Ahmed. “We will continue to find the best way to vaccinate our residents that is safe and that is effective to prevent any complications associated with COVID.

Ontario announced Tuesday officials have paused giving more AstraZeneca first doses due to a small risk of a rare blood-clotting syndrome.

Ahmed added that health unit CEO Theresa Marentette was one of the residents who got the shot.

“Even Theresa, she got the AstraZeneca and she’s fine with the decision,” says Ahmed.

A quarter-million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are expected in Ontario next week.

The province says they will be used to provide second shots to those who've already had one, although the timing of that is to be determined.

Local pharmacies will have to separate the AstraZeneca vaccine and wait for specific guidance on what to do with it.

“They will be provided with additional instruction to send it back or store it,” says Ahmed.

With files from The Canadian Press.