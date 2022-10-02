‘They make it look easy out there but it’s not’: Exchange students play ringette for first time

Exchange students from Spain got to try out a popular Canadian sport for the very first time on Saturday.

While hockey and ringette are said to be similar, there are some important differences. In ringette, players shoot and score with a bladeless stick and the traditional hockey puck is replaced with a ring.

“If you’ve ever tried to get the ring with the stick, it is not easy. They make it look easy out there but it’s not,” said Lee-Ann Steffler, treasurer for the Kitchener Ringette Association.

Even the most experienced players need lots of practice. But a couple of 8th and 10th grade exchange students from Spain picked up the game rather quickly for their first time.

“It’s a new experience and it’s completely something different from what I’m used to,” said exchange student Javier Guajardo.

“I am really excited. It seems cool and I wanted to try it,” added exchange student Lucia Gonzalez.

The 12 students hit the ice with their host families for Saturday’s clinic at the Aud which was hosted by the Kitchener Ringette Association.

“It’s just fun, right. I think it’ll just be fun for them to be able to get out there and even just get out on the ice and hold a stick,” explained Steffler.

The students were able to watch a full game before suiting up themselves. Two players from the USA national team also took part in the experience.

“Team USA helpers were super excited to come out and show off their sport,” added Steffler.

A unique Canadian experience and students called it a chance to try something they wouldn’t have been able to do back home.

“It’s really different and also because in Spain, you don’t have that many places where you can skate so it’s completely new,” said Guajardo.

The students are in Waterloo region for up to six weeks before returning to Spain later this month.