'They need medications and food': How Manitobans can help Ukraine

For Manitobans looking to help Ukraine during this time of crisis, one Ukrainian-Manitoban is encouraging people to make donations.

Yulia Zmerzla, executive director of the Oseredok Ukrainian Cultural and Education Centre, said in an interview on Monday that she is thankful to all of the Canadians showing their support.

She noted that many people have been calling Oseredok asking how they can help.

“We are encouraging everyone to donate to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help Ukrainians with the basic needs,” she said.

“Right now, they need medications and food. It’s fantastic to see how united we are.”

STAYING CONNECTED

Zmerzla is constantly trying to stay in touch with her family and friends in Ukraine.

“The worst thing comes when there is no Internet connection, because very often the infrastructure in Ukraine is damaged and the Internet disappears,” she said.

“Of course, you think the worst.”

Zmerzla noted that her parents, who are in western Ukraine, are constantly going into their basement when they hear sirens. However, this is not the case for her grandmother in Odessa.

“She’s too old to go to the basement every time she hears sirens. So she just has to stay in the apartment,” she said.

Zmerzla also has friends in Kyiv who have been in a bomb shelter for three days.

“Freedom and independence are not just simply words. They have to be protected even in the peaceful times,” she said.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine has been tested for its patriotism through centuries. We have to protect our country, our freedom, through the most horrible way – through war, blood, death of people. But we are united in our fight and we will win because the truth is ours.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.