'They need our empathy': Local organizations work to welcome Afghan refugees

A Guelph businessman is aiming to bring 50 Afghan refugee families to Guelph, as dozens arrive in Waterloo Region.

Jim Estill, the chief executive of Danby, said it will cost about $1.5 million to bring 50 families to Guelph.

“I’m working with some other organizations. It will likely cost us about half of that,” said Estill.

This isn’t his first time lending a helping hand. About five years ago, Estill supported 50 Syrian refugee families.

He admits it isn’t easy to choose which 50 families.

“You get swamped and inundated with requests. We end up with a waitlist. And it’s heartbreaking because we are going to hear from, I guarantee, 1,000 emails. At least 1,000 if not 5,000 emails from people who need help,” said Estill.

He said a lot of work still needs to be done before the refugees can get to the region.

The process could take about one year, with Estill adding around 250 volunteers will be needed.

“Got to pick them up from the airport and register the kids in schools. Get them tested for English as a second language,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Reception House in Waterloo Region said a few dozen refugee families have already arrived in the region this month.

“Many are arriving with only the clothes on their backs,” said Helen Loftin with Reception House Waterloo Region.

For those looking to help support these families, Reception House said cash donations would help.

Right now, many are in hotels while they search for permanent housing.

“Certainly if there are any landlords out there who have accommodation that would be able to take in,” Loftin said.

“It’s really horrible the situation,” said Torkan Omari.

Omari is an Afghan refugee but she fled her home country back in the 1990s when she was a little girl.

She said six of her uncles, their wives, children and grandchildren are still in Afghanistan, feeling trapped during the Taliban takeover.

“It’s hopelessness, it’s despair, it’s anger," Omari said. "It’s as you can imagine when you fear (for) your life and not just your own life but the lives of your children."

She said she reached out to Estill in the hopes that he could help bring her family to Canada to start new lives.

“They would like to go anywhere at this point where there is safety,” said Omari.

Reception House said it is unclear how many more refugees will be arriving, but the organization is expecting them in the coming weeks.

“They need our empathy and our warm welcome,” Loftin said.