'They're absolutely heartbroken': hospital crisis continues in Lynn Lake

Residents in Lynn Lake are frustrated and heartbroken that they cannot see their loved ones in long-term hospital care who have been transferred an 8 hour drive away to Flin Flon.

The transfer happened on July 29, when the Northern Health Region (NHR) sent out a memo stating that staffing shortages had forced the closure of all long-term care beds at Lynn Lake hospital. The emergency room in the Northern Manitoba community has remained open in the meantime.

Lynn Lake town councillor Victoria Phillips says the transfer was not handled very well, "the families were given 24 hours notice," she said.

"They no longer have visitors because they cannot get to their family members at this point," said Phillips, "There's no bus, and there are no flights if you don't have your own vehicle. So it's a pretty dire situation for everyone involved."

Phillips adds that one of the patients passed away within two weeks of being transferred.

Fred Salter has been married to his wife Alice for 61 years, 34 of which they have spent living in Lynn Lake. "(We've) only separated because of work. Had planned to finish off our life in Lynn Lake," he said.

Salter's wife has dementia. He would visit her very day when she was at nearby Lynn Lake hospital. Now, he can't see her nearly as often.

"I'll probably go see her next week. It's terrible to have to put cost into the equation of visitation, but it is a fact," said Salter, adding that it feels like his arm has been cut off while she's gone.

Phillips says Salter is just one of many Lynn Lake residents who are frustrated by the situation.

"They're absolutely heartbroken," she said, "It’s a two day journey for him to be able to get to see his wife at this point."

Phillips says they still have not been given a date on when patients will be returned. She is in regular contact with NHR, but believes the situation could have been avoided.

"Unfortunately there was no community consultation with anyone," said Phillips. "This is a small community, people band together very quickly in a short amount of time. If they had reached out, I'm sure something could have been done, we could have assisted in some way."