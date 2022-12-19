'They're crying because it's Christmas dinner': Feeding the holiday need in Cape Breton

Christmas came a few days early Monday at the North Sydney Community Food Bank.

"Today we announced more than $1 million in renovations,” said Sydney-Victoria Liberal Member of Parliament Jaime Battiste.

The money is for solar energy and accessibility upgrades at the food bank's new location at the former Seton Elementary School.

A new wheelchair ramp will be installed, along with a 182-panel rooftop solar power system for the foodbank and a 110-panel system for the roof of the adjacent gymnasium.

More than $1 million of funding just six days before Christmas at a time so many are struggling to eat, is timely help.

"To make sure that people who are dealing with food insecurity have somewhere to go, and I'm just really happy to be able to know that some of the great things they've been doing will only be improved by this investment,” Battiste said.

The new space is more than just a food bank.

There is a community kitchen where clients will be offered cooking classes in the New Year, as well as a clothing depot.

Finally, there are plans for 20 affordable housing units for seniors.

"We're seeing a lot more senior citizens now, so we'll be able to accommodate the needs as they come,” said food bank director Lawrence Shebib.

While Monday’s federal announcement was taking place, an assembly line of volunteers was busy packing up orders.

"You see a lot of happy people that have been hurting so long,” said volunteer Carmen Hood. “It's just great to know that there's going to be help there for them."

In Glace Bay, the community's “Christmas Crew” spent Sunday delivering 320 grocery orders.

They also adopted 130 children to provide them gifts.

It was an emotional day at the doorsteps.

"At the door, I had a few deliveries that were unable to actually communicate because they were crying so hard,” said Christmas Crew organizer and area MLA John White. "They're crying because it's Christmas dinner. It's a grocery order. It's one thing off the list that they don't have to worry about."

Before Christmas Day, the Christmas Crew plans to deliver at least 30 more grocery orders.

Back at the North Sydney food bank, next on their wish list is help from all levels of government in the new year to get started on the roughly $4 million second phase of renovations, which includes the seniors housing units.