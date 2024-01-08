'They're everything': Regina receives massive shipment of teddy bears destined for sick kids

A truck destined for Regina was carrying much more than a load of stuffed animals. For the sick children the teddy bears are destined for – the furry companions can be seen as something else – hope.

The annual bulk order consisting of thousands of animals for Teddy Bears Anonymous arrived in Regina on Monday.

The group has been handing out teddy bears to sick children for 15 years. The animals are provided to more than 40 hospitals in Saskatchewan where medical staff give them out to children – and hopefully putting smiles on their faces.

The cello-wrapped and sterile bears can be taken into surgery with children as comforting presence.

Some of the furry friends are also provided to police and EMS when they encounter a child in a stressful situation.

“I think they’re everything,” spokesperson Justin Peevers told CTV News.

“When you’re in a compromised position. You’re sick, or what have you going on, and you’re down and you’re out and you get that teddy bear in your hands. Something to boost your spirits at a time when that’s a rough thing to do.”

So I think it’s extremely important that we get these around the province, and get them into as many children’s hands as possible,” he added.

Teddy Bears Anonymous partners with trucking companies to haul the 20,000 bears from the Port of Vancouver to Saskatchewan annually.

With files from Gareth Dillistone.