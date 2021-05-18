'They're fun little guys': Mark Scheifele brings his pet goats to Jets practice

Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets showed his off-ice interests at Bell MTS Place ahead of the upcoming NHL playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets forward brought his two goats, named Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, to the arena for practice on Saturday, posting a photo to Instagram.

During the media availability on Monday, the Jets forward was asked about the goats, and how they came into his family.

“I think I’ve been a goat owner for a month and a half, maybe,” Scheifele said. “I’ve got two baby goats, and named them after my favourite athletes.”

Scheifele said he bought the goats for fun and said they get along well with his dog, Oliver.

“They’re fun little guys,” he said. “They’re energetic, they’re pretty fun to hang out with, so I brought them to the rink the other day, and they were buzzing around on the ice, so it was pretty cool to see that.”

While Scheifele was happy, he said not all of the Jets’ staff enjoyed the goats.

“I don’t think the trainers were too happy, because they kind of pooped everywhere,” Scheifele said with a laugh.

The Winnipeg Jets will be facing the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The first game of the series takes place Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.