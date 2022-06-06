'They're not able to work': International students call for changes to work permit accessibility

Current and former international students are calling on the federal government to improve postgraduate work permit accessibility.

Students gathered outside Liberal MP Jim Carr's office on Monday. They said Ottawa promised to launch a new open work permit program in June for migrant student workers.

However, they say the program excludes former students whose permits have already expired and complain the process takes too long.

"They're not able to work. They're not getting the health care. They're not getting any facilities," said Shams Monour, president of the Manitobans for Human Rights Youth Council. "I have my friends who are done with their studies who applied for their new work permit, but the processing time is too much, maybe six months."

The group said former students have to pay out of pocket while they wait for permits to be approved. They want to see a streamlined process introduced.

CTV News has reached out to Carr's office for comment.