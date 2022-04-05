'They're not alone': Local union efforting campaign at Edmonton’s Amazon warehouse
A local union is hoping to unionize the Amazon fulfillment centre in south Edmonton after Amazon workers in New York voted to unionize last week, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history.
Teamsters 362, which represents about 7,000 workers at 75 companies in Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has re-launched its effort to sign up employees at the fulfilment site as of Tuesday.
“We want Amazon workers to know that they are not alone, and through Teamsters, we can make a profound difference in their work environment, compensation, employment rights and safety,” said Teamsters Local 362 Chance Hrycun, Vice-president and Business agent in a written release.
According to the release, the union has to get signed membership cards from 40 per cent of workers in order to meet the threshold to hold a vote.
If the union meets its goal, an application will be submitted, and there will be a vote with the labour board.
The union had previously campaigned at the Edmonton Amazon site last September.
-
Maritime province ready plans for second COVID-19 booster shotsDetails are trickling out from each province and territory as eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster vaccine expands, following a recommendation this week from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
-
Glamping experience returns to North Saskatchewan RiverLocal luxury camping business Urban River Adventures is returning to the Edmonton area, taking over a new spot along the North Saskatchewan river.
-
Woman escapes house fire in central Vancouver IslandA woman says she's uninjured after a fire ripped through her home in the Cowichan First Nation in central Vancouver Island on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Toronto to decommission 5 temporary COVID- shelters this year, extends leases of all othersFive of Toronto's temporary COVID-19 shelters will be decommissioned by the end of the year, while the leases on the remaining 23 facilities will be further extended.
-
Blue Jays revamp Rogers Centre for 2022 with new scoreboard, lights, and concessionsFans of the Toronto Blue Jays will see their team in a new light at Rogers Centre this season -- literally.
-
Councillors pushing to improve snow clearing on well-travelled sidewalksSome Winnipeg city councillors are pushing to improve snow clearing on sidewalks after the city saw record snowfall numbers this winter.
-
Mac's tournament returns after a nearly a two and a half year absenceIt took nearly two and a half years for the Calgary Buffaloes to finally step onto the ice to defend their 2019 title, but the Mac's Tournament is back in 2022 in a new time slot
-
Summer surgery ramp-up affecting nurses' vacation time, union saysDespite Manitoba's health minister’s assurances that nurses won't have their vacation time taken away to deal with the surgical backlog this summer, the nurses' union says it's little comfort to those in the profession.
-
New parking app coming to Saskatoon starting June 1The vendor for Saskatoon's parking app is releasing a replacement.