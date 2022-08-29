'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boosters

Concerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.

According to the Government of Canada’s website, booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved and is strongly recommended for anyone between the ages the age of five and 17-years-old.

While Saskatchewan has expanded booster eligibility, those from age five to 11 are not included.

Margi Corbett, a retired teacher and administrator of the Safe Schools Saskatchewan Facebook group, said they are hearing concerns from both parents and school staff about return to the classroom.

“They’re really worried right now and what would help the worry a lot would be access to boosters for these kids in this age group,” said Corbett.

With no COVID-19 related regulations in schools this year, Corbett believes the boosters serve as a good barrier between other factors, such as poor ventilation in classrooms and a resistance to mask wearing.

“This seems like a fairly simple thing that could have a huge affect,” said Corbett.

“So that’s, I think, why there is concern, frustration, anxiety, all of the above.”

These sentiments are shared by the provincial opposition.

Education critic Matt Love said it shows a lack of planning and awareness from the province of what families are facing.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to have a government that hasn’t delivered a thoughtful plan to ensure that vaccines are readily available and accessible where our young people are, where are families, which is back to school,” said Love.

When it comes to heading back to the classroom, Dr. Cory Neudorf, interim senior medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, advises it is a good idea to have your kids vaccinated to their current eligibility.

Additional preventative measures will still apply this year as well, like rapid testing.

“It’s, again, watching your kids and not sending them to school if they’re sick, especially if you’re in a situation with children who are immunocompromised or vulnerable,” said Neudorf.

CTV News reached out to the Government of Saskatchewan to get further information on a booster roll out plan for the 5-11 age group, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.