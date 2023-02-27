'They saved my life': Western University gets funding boost to aid with transitions in health care

When Chris Madden was 19-years-old, he and his mother Jackie found out firsthand about gaps when transitioning in health care.

He had just left pediatric care, and was looking for help with spina bifida.

“We went on to the team went over to the Thames Valley Children's Center and said, ‘Where are you sending your kids that are aging out of your care?’ said Jackie. “They said, ‘Yeah, it's a problem.’”

CTV News London first met Chris in 2015. He was one of the first patients at Parkwood Institute’s Transitional Lifelong Care (TLC) Program

At Parkwood they quickly recognized the gap, and over the next two-and-a-half years they wrote and applied for a funding grant for the TLC clinic.

Doctors and researchers who received a funding boost Monday don’t want to see another case like the Madden's.

“We all know that there's major gaps in health care delivery right now,” said Stewart Harris, the medical director of the Primary Care Diabetes Support Program at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. “There is massive retirements from family doctors, not enough new family doctors, and also the big gaps from hospitalization to community care. So a lot of lost patients out there.”

The federal government has stepped in to hand out $12 million in funding for 14 research projects which they believe will improve the continuity of care for Canadians throughout all stages of life.

Western University has two of those projects, and will get $1.5 million of that funding to examine lifelong care programs and diabetes.

Mark Alfieri is a type-two diabetic who did not have a family doctor. He didn't know he had diabetes until he checked into St. Joseph’s Health Care urgent care with an injury.

“Without them, I would have lost my foot,” said Alfieri, who now has a doctor. “The diabetic ulcer was right down to the ligaments. It was six months and then pick the vein out of the arm, went into my leg, bang up and working again.”

Harris said Alfieri came to them with a terrible wound injury in his foot, but thanks to their care he’s back playing guitar and is no longer on medication. He controls his diabetes with diet.

“He's had a new lease on life,” said Harris. “He's a guy who kind of felt through the gaps in the system. So the kind of work we do is to try and fill those gaps.”

The research will be led by Dr. Laura Brunton and Dr. Maria Mathews.