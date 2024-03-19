'They think it’s a mortar round': Canadian military in Leamington for ongoing investigation
The Canadian military was called to Leamington Tuesday for an ongoing investigation into a possible mortar round found in the area.
The Department of Defense retrieved an item from the side of the road.
Deer Run Road between Mersea Road 21 and Mersea Road 19 was then reopened.
Essex County OPP Const. Steven Duguay tells CTV News a resident noticed a strange item on the road Tuesday morning and called police.
He said the item is believed to be a mortar round dating back to the 1950s.
“For safety reasons, they're (officers) not approaching it (and) they've closed off the area and an explosive disposal unit from (Canadian Forces) Base Borden will be attending to collect it,” said Duguay.
Motorists were told at 11 a.m. to expect the rural road to remain closed “for the better part of the day”, according to Duguy.
The road closure is on the east side of Leamington, closer to Wheatley.
Duguay said they won’t proceed with a full investigation on the item until it is identified and if the military deems it could have posed a threat to the public.
-
Calgary UCP constituency hosts 'Let Kids Be Kids' town hallA town hall event called 'Let Kids Be Kids' was held Tuesday night by a southeast Calgary UCP constituency.
-
Safety concerns, frustration amid multiple ER closures in Northern B.C. hospitalsA series of emergency department closures in Northern B.C. is concerning and frustrating local patients, as the health authority insists it’s doing everything it can to bring in enough workers to keep the doors open.
-
Four Edmonton-related standouts named to Alberta Hockey Hall of FameSix people and one team related to Alberta hockey will be honoured for their accomplishments this summer.
-
Snow and tumbling temperatures for WednesdayTypical springtime in Calgary – Mother Nature gives us lots of warm weather and then, just as the season officially begins (Tuesday), we get a week of winter!
-
Autopsy determines 2022 Edmonton homeless shelter death a homicideA suspicious death that occurred at an Edmonton homeless shelter more than two years ago has been ruled a homicide.
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey policeThe Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
What are the chances of a BC United-BC Conservative merger before the 2024 election?Seven months away from voters deciding who will form B.C.'s next government, the latest opinion poll suggests the NDP continues to hold a strong lead.
-
Flyers edge Leafs 4-3 without healthy captain CouturierOwen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game and added an assist, and Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government fundingAfter a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.