'They've got the contact tracing well in hand': Fredericton remains in yellow phase with four more cases announced

The city of Fredericton remains on edge as health officials eye a cluster of cases traced back to a University of New Brunswick residence.

The university has extended its campus lockdown until Sunday, after advice from public health.

Two more cases have been connected to UNB’s Magee House, bringing the total to eight. Residents of another UNB building next to Magee House have also been tested, with results expected in the coming days.

“As you can appreciate this situation is continuously changing. As more contact tracing and testing is completed, plans and actions are revised and this information is provided to students,” said Heather Campbell, acting director of communications for UNB. “Some of the services and supports put in place so far include enhanced cleaning and sanitation, grocery delivery, counselling services, activities for the children in Magee House, offering onsite medical support, and a plan for laundry.”

George Street Middle School was closed for three days beginning Tuesday, because of an exposure.

On Wednesday, the school community at Fredericton High was asked to monitor for symptoms, after a small group may have been exposed “from a source outside the school,” according to public health.

The school remains open and students who have not been contacted directly by public health should continue to attend school.

The CEO of Fredericton’s Hotspot Parking sent much of his staff home earlier in the week after some of his employees were affected by the exposures.

Phillip Curley says he’s trying to be proactive.

“We’re just taking action where we can, you know, to help,” he said. “We’re proactively, as business owners, just as - if not more – responsible if somebody was to get sick in our office, so we’re super concerned too. We’re not opposed to quick lockdowns that make a lot more sense…I would rather say, 'Everybody go home until Thursday.' We'll be as safe as we can, we'll try to help the system as much as we can by reducing contact."

Fredericton's mayor says he’s been assured by public health that the situation is under control.

"They're confident, they've got the contact tracing well in hand," said Mike O'Brien. "So if that's the case, in a few days, hopefully we'll get back to normal here again and we won't have to change colours."

Four more cases were announced in Fredericton on Wednesday. Two were contacts of previously reported cases, one was travel-related while the other is still under investigation.



