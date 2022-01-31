Simcoe Muskoka businesses reopen after 3 week shutdown

For the first time in nearly a month, restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, and more welcomed customers back indoors Monday, with many owners optimistic about what's ahead.

"We're just so excited," said Rosanne Hartwick, owner of Orangetheory Fitness in Barrie.

Even with capacity capped at 50 per cent for indoor facilities, Hartwick said after struggling the last few weeks, the turnout was "phenomenal."

"We had them lined up outside as they were coming in. They were skipping in."

Indoor dining at restaurants, fitness centres and cinemas were shuttered on Jan. 5 due to record COVID-19 infections across the province.

Proof of vaccination status is required at all indoor facilities with a QR code. The old vaccine certificates won't cut it anymore.

Gateway Casinos is pleased to welcome back patrons despite the capacity limits and vaccine requirements.

"What's really critical for us that previously wasn't allowed is that we have the centre bar open on the gaming floor. So basically, the entire premises is now licenced," said Gateway spokesperson Robert Mitchell.

And Barrie Colts fans can get back to doing what they love - cheering on their favourite team from the stands.

"It's kind of surreal, the building's pretty empty," said Colts President Howie Campbell.

On Thursday, the Colts will take on the Frontenacs in front of 500 season ticket holders and billet families.

Campbell hopes every seat will be filled with fans by March when the team makes a playoff push.

"People are looking for a good night out, and at the end of the day, the more people we can have in here, the more people get out, the more life gets back to normal."

OTHER RESTRICTIONS LIFTED ON JAN. 31

Indoor social gatherings are capped at 10, with outdoor gatherings limited to 25.

Reopening with 50 per cent capacity limits:

Retailers, including shopping malls

Meeting rooms and event spaces

Recreational amenities, including amusement and water parks

Museums, galleries, zoos and similar attractions

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies

The province plans to lift more restrictions in 21 days, on Feb. 21, if positive COVID-19 trends continue.