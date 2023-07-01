‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.

Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).

Over the past few weeks, IRC collected about 80 toys, and Saturday they were distributing them to lucky families at the London Muslim Mosque.

“We just had Eid a few days ago, so we have families coming in today who not only got a toy, but they are getting a bag of meat from a local butcher,” says, Saimah Sarwar, fundraising specialist with IRC.

Eid, which took place on June 28, is a special holiday for Muslims which focuses on giving to those in need.

It is a popular tradition for kids to receive presents or cash from their family or relatives during Eid celebrations.

“The toys are based on category and gender so we had different toys from babies all the way up to age 12,” says Sarwar.

IRC was giving out toys all over the world today, and although this year’s toy drive is over, you can donate via their website.