'They were the greatest generation': Retired Edmonton RCMP officer releases Remembrance Day tribute song

After serving the people of Alberta for decades, a retired RCMP officer is now paying tribute to those who served our country.

“I realize that with time people do forget, they just do and with me being, I’m 62 years old, my generation, is the last generation with direct ties to those two wars,” said Graham Neville.

Both of his grandfathers fought in the First World War, and his father Russell Neville served with the Royal Canadian Artillery during the Second World War.

On the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the First World War, Neville decided to write a song.

“It was a labour of love and mostly in honour of my grandparents and father,” said Neville.

“Remembering them but in turn remembering all the veterans who have ever served and will serve too.”

Fourteen years later, Neville has released that song called ‘The King and the men at their sides’ and features the Campbell River Legion Pipe Band.

“It feels good. It feels good and the comments I’m getting from a lot of veterans and other people, is very positive and I’m glad I did it,” Neville said.

“Maybe people will listen to it and make them remember those guys because they were the greatest generation and everything we have today is because of them.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Marek Tkach