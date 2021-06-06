'They were vey lucky they all survived': Vehicle tumbles over embankment near Reversing Falls

There’s still no official word on how or why a vehicle went over a steep embankment near Reversing Falls early Sunday morning.

The Saint John Fire Department says a vehicle crashed through a fence around 2:45 a.m. in Fallsview Park and rolled multiple times before landing on the beach below.

There were four people in the vehicle, with three occupants able to get out on their own. The fourth occupant had to be lifted from the beach in a rope rescue and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Altogether there were 17 firefighters on scene,” says Acting Platoon Chief Patrick Thebeau of the Saint John Fire Department. “The car went over an edge about 60 feet.”

Thebeau says the crash happened during low tide, which may have helped in avoiding a tragedy.

“They were very lucky they all survived,” he says.