'They will kill they will torture': Local Ukrainian man concerned over unrest in home country

The situation is dire in Ukraine, following the invasion by Russia, according to one local Ukrainian man tracking the situation.

“They will kill, they will torture and they hate Ukrainians with their whole heart,” said Vitaliy Kushnir, owner of Smak Ukrainian Store in Yorkton.

He said he has been reporting back to his relatives in his home country, but admits it was a struggle trying to convince them what was about to happen.

“Some of them don't believe me, (they) said, you a fairy tale guy.’ I said (to) them, ‘I’m not a fairy tale guy.’ I understand the English, Russian and Ukrainian and (I) compare this information. I see more on the horizon, what's coming,” Kushnir said.

He added that a percentage of all proceeds in his store have been heading back home and everyone who visits the store is supporting the Ukraine. He said people need to take the threats seriously and urged people to help out Ukraine any way they can.

Although it may be tough to fathom for some in Canada, Professor Bohdan Kordan said the situation has enormous implications.

“This isn't just about conflict between Ukraine and Russia, it's much larger. What is being done is an overturning of the international order,” he said.

Kushnir said Canadians should keep an eye on the situation, as it could have implications outside of Europe.

He believes if there's no reaction on our side of the water, Vladimir Putin's hunger for power won't stop.

“They understand only the power. If (the) west (has) no reaction with the power, they will come to even (Canada). You really have to sit and wait, (There’s) no diplomatic with these guys, only fight, that's it," Kushnir said.