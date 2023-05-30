Thick black smoke seen after house fire in Barrie

Thick black smoke filled the sky in downtown Barrie Thursday after a house fire.

Firefighters were called to a residence on Berczy Street around 6:30 p.m. for calls of thick black smoke.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the back of the house.

There were people inside at the time, but everyone managed to get out okay on their own.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The cause is believed to be accidental and is not considered to be suspicious.

The residents have been temporarily displaced due to the severity of the fire.