Thick fog creates 'near zero' visibility in Toronto, delaying flights at Pearson

Thick fog is creating some hazardous driving conditions around the GTA and much of southern Ontario for the morning commute and drivers are being asked to leave themselves extra time to get around safely.

A fog advisory is in effect for Toronto and most of southern Ontario.

According to Environment Canada “visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” the agency warned in a fog advisory. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Metrolinx warned GO Transit customers early Thursday that a thick fog could cause some minor delays for trains and buses during the morning rush.

It continues to be very foggy across the region. Control is reporting minor delays of about 10-15 minutes so build in a little more time for your commute. Bus drivers are reporting low visibility & are exercising caution while driving.

— Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 3, 2022 Toronto Pearson International Airport said that it continues to operate but inbound flights may be delayed and passengers are being advised to check their flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport.

Regional weather may impact operations this morning at Toronto Pearson. Please check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport.