Thick smoke coats Edmonton Saturday, special air advisory in effect

Thick smoke from wildfires descended on the city Saturday, affecting air quality and visibility in the city.

The air quality index rose from a low-risk 3 at 7 a.m. to a 10+ (or very high risk) by 11 a.m.

A special air advisory has been issued for Edmonton, recommending that "strenuous" outdoor activities be cancelled or rescheduled.

On Thursday, the City of Edmonton activated its poor air quality response. It's expected to remain in effect until Sunday.

While it's active, city facilities, like pools and libraries, will be open to anyone needing a break from the smoke. Social agencies will also be handing out N95 masks to people in need of protection.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is harmful to health even at low concentrations.

Certain groups, including people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, elderly people and children are all at increased risk of health effects caused by the smoke.

The air quality is expected to remain poor throughout Saturday, with a small drop to a high-risk 8 forecast for later in the evening.

As of 1 p.m, Environment Canada was predicting the smoke to begin clearing up on Sunday with the index dropping to a moderate-risk 4.