Thief breaks into 6 vehicles by smashing windows in Barrie carpool lot

Police laid charges after someone smashed several car windows to steal items from vehicles in a Barrie carpool parking lot over the weekend.

Police say one man was sleeping in his car in the lot at Essa Road and Ardagh Road on Sunday when the culprit broke his vehicle's window and reached into the centre console to steal some belongings shortly after midnight.

After being startled awake, the man chased the suspect into the nearby wooded area and called the police.

The K9 unit was called in to track the suspect, who was apprehended a couple of hours later.

Police say they found half a dozen vehicles with broken windows in the carpool lot.

A man with no fixed address was charged with seven counts of mischief over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.