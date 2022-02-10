Thief steals truck outside of daycare with family dog inside: St. Thomas police

St. Thomas, Ont. police were able to recover a stolen vehicle along with a dog that was left inside.

A truck was taken from the parking lot of a daycare on Burwell Road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner was dropping off a toddler and left the vehicle running.

Police say the suspect was jumping from one stolen vehicle to another when he took the truck with the dog still inside.

Fortunately, the truck was found in a London parking lot about an hour later.

The pooch was returned to its owner while the truck was sent for forensic identification.

The suspect is described as male, short and thin wearing a black winter jacket with fur lining around the hood.

Police continue to investigate.