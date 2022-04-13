Thief steals valuable sculpture donated to B.C. Children's Hospital

A piece of valuable art donated to B.C. Children’s Hospital to be displayed as part of a small outdoor “sanctuary” for patients and their families has been stolen, according to the hospital foundation.

The bronze sculpture by B.C.-based artist Marie Khouri was discovered missing from the Vancouver campus several days ago. The theft is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of April 3.

The artwork had been installed outside one of the hospital entrances off of Oak Street at the end of February. Vancouver police said they believe the theft took place just before 4 a.m. on April 3, and added the sculpture is valued at over $45,000.

The piece was initially donated to the hospital for fundraising purposes in 2019, and was purchased by a donor who then gifted it back to the facility.

President and CEO of the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation Malcolm Berry said surveillance video showed someone taking the 80-pound sculpture off its base, putting it on a cart of some kind, and wheeling it away.

“To remove it would require somebody who was strong, and with the right tools to sever the bond between the bolts and the sculpture,” he said. “It’s just sad.”

The art had been placed in a small garden area, with seating nearby. Berry said the intention was to create a place of rest and contemplation.

“Think of the mom or dad who is just taking a quiet moment for themselves as they help their child through a journey, through a complicated moment, through a challenge,” he said. “Very simple, but profound in the impact it can have.”

Khouri, who also created an art installation for the hospital that is currently in the lobby of the Teck Acute Care Centre, said seeing the now empty space where her sculpture had been felt like a shock.

“I was stunned and I was saddened, because we had just put it out there,” she said, and added the intention was to help create a peaceful spot for families and children. “These are the people that are going through the hardest times in their lives. Having a child sick, there’s no equal pain.”

She said the idea was also to allow the bronze material to oxidize and change colour, so it becomes like a “live painting” for people to observe over time.

The sculpture was part of a series, and was created specifically to benefit the hospital.

“They’re each one of a kind, they’re built and sculpted in wax, hand-built, and then casted in bronze,” she said. “You spend a lot of time with a piece when you’re creating it. It’s a process of about three, four months.”

Khouri said she’s hoping to find out where the piece is or what happened to it.

“I don’t think they gave a lot of thought to what they were doing by taking it,” she said. “If anybody knows anything, if anybody has seen anything, if any scrapyard has accepted it…they should reach out and let us know.”

Berry also had a message for whoever took the sculpture.

“A simple appeal to have it returned, no questions asked,” he said. “That would allow us to simply reinstall it and provide the experience for which it was designed.”