Thieves assault Penticton ice cream shop owner, steal cash register

Police in Penticton are looking for witnesses after a local ice cream shop was robbed early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 6:20 a.m. at Ogo's Ice Cream & Food on Main Street, according to a news release from Penticton RCMP.

The owner of the business was preparing the store when two men entered and demanded she open the cash register, police said.

During the robbery, one of the men assaulted the 70-year-old business owner with a weapon, police said. They did not say what type of weapon the assailants used, but Castanet News spoke to the woman's daughter, who said it was a hammer.

The men took the entire cash register, as well as "food items," police said, adding that officers from multiple units, including police dog services, responded to the scene.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Mounties are now looking for two suspects. They described one as wearing a black mask, grey hooded sweater, grey sweatpants and white, high-top runners. The other one was wearing a black mask and black sweatshirt, police said. They did not provide physical descriptions of the men, who were wearing ski masks and gloves, according to Castanet.

“Many local RCMP resources have been assigned to investigate this serious incident," said Penticton RCMP spokesperson Const. James Grandy, in the release.

"There was heavy pedestrian traffic at the time, and we encourage anyone who may have seen, heard, or captured on video anything which may be related, to contact us directly."

Tips can be provided to Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.