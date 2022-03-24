Thieves attempted to use taxi as getaway vehicle in Vancouver theft, police say

Vancouver police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing more than $16,000 in merchandise from a store in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood and hailing a taxi in their attempt to flee.

The theft happened around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Arbutus Street and West 4th Avenue, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD said a 35-year-old woman who lives near the store woke up to the sound of smashing glass and a security alarm. She called 911 and officers were dispatched, but the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

"An alert VPD officer acting on a hunch tracked them down after spotting a taxi leaving the area with no lights on," police said in their release.

"Officers stopped the taxi to investigate and discovered the two suspects inside, along with more than $16,000 in stolen goods."

VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin confirmed to CTV News in an email that there was a driver in the taxi with the two men, but said there is no evidence to suggest the driver was involved in the crime.

Police said 57-year-old John Erickson and 40-year-old Scott Robinson have each been charged with breaking and entering and theft over $5,000. Robinson was also arrested for outstanding B.C.-wide warrants, according to the VPD.