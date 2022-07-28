Thieves fueled up truck with diesel, apparently forgetting it ran on gasoline

It's a crime police are calling "too strange to explain."

Earlier this month, a group of people broke into a business on Highway 3B in Trail, B.C., using a truck to smash through a locked gate on a fence surrounding the property.

It's unclear what they broke in to steal, but Mounties said they appeared to have "used the opportunity" to fill up the truck with diesel fuel while they were on the property.

The three then hopped back into the dark blue 2005 Ford F150 and drove off.

It might seem like a successful operation at this point in the story but, police said, "the catch is that the truck ran on gasoline."

And the truck belonged to one of the people involved, the Trail RCMP said, so it seems strange that the owner would go along with the diesel plan.

Unsurprisingly, the truck broke down, and was found by police on Highway 22, not far from the crime scene.

Police said their actions were caught on surveillance video, though they did not release the video or images of the suspects.

They say they continue to investigate.

"You can't explain this one," said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. "I hope the three suspects will tell us about how their plan was supposed to work."