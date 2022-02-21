Thieves injure grocery store workers with bear spray in Grande Prairie robbery: RCMP

Grande Prairie RCMP are searching for two thieves involved in an assault with a weapon at a grocery store earlier this month.

The incident occured on Feb. 7 at around 7:09 p.m. at 100 Street and 84 Avenue.

Police believe a man and woman attempted to leave the store without paying for two grocery carts full of food.

When they were stopped by store staff, police said the man took bear spray out from his pocket and used it on the employees.

Three people suffered minor injuries. Police said the thieves then fled the store without the carts.

After patrolling the area, police were not able to locate them.

The man is described as:

6’0”

Black hair

Approximately 25 to 30 years old

He was last seen wearing a black face mask, black toque, black pants and a black hoodie with grey lettering.

The woman is described as:

5’9”

Brown hair

Approximately 25 to 30 years old

She was last seen wearing a blue mask, glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and a green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.