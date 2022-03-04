Thieves leave bomb threat note after breaking into St. Thomas, Ont. school

Police are investigating after thieves broke into St. Thomas Community Christian School and left a threatening note.

The incident happened sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the thieves left a note saying there was a bomb hidden in the school. A search ensued with the help of bomb-sniffing dogs from the London Police Service. No explosives were found.

Police say two Bluetooth speakers were stolen and some damage was done inside the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-631-1224.