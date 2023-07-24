Thieves make off with $1 million worth of luxury vehicles from downtown Toronto dealership

Toronto police say they're looking for three suspects who walked into a high-end car dealership in downtown Toronto over the weekend and left with three luxury vehicles.

Officers responded to a dealership in the area of Dundas Street East and Carroll Street, just east of the DVP, around 3:40 p.m. on July 22.

According to police, three suspects walked into the dealership and made off with three luxury vehicles.

The vehicles that were taken include a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn with no licence plate, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga, with Ontario licence plate CYAA632; and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario licence plate CXCY439.

Police did not say exactly how the thieves made off with the cars, nor did they provide an estimate for the stolen vehicles.

However the Dawn, a luxury convertible, is listed on auto trading sites for around $460,000. The SUV-like Cullinan is listed for around $550,000, while the Bentley Bentayga can run from around $230,000 to $313,000 depending on exact model and options.

The vehicles were last seen northbound on Carroll Street.

Police have released images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Auto thefts in the city are up 38.5 per cent compared to last year, according to data from Toronto police, a bigger jump than any other major crime indicator.