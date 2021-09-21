Thieves make off with $15K in junior football equipment in Nanaimo: RCMP

A junior football team on Vancouver Island is out thousands of dollars in equipment after a suspected break-in and theft in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties say at least one person broke into the Vancouver Island Raiders locker room at Comox Gyro Park between 10 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Six black duffle bags with the team’s logo on them were stolen, according to police.

Inside the bags were 80 practice jerseys, several pads, footballs and 10 new helmets. Police say the value of the goods lost is approximately $15,000.

“This is a significant loss to a very important Nanaimo sporting institution that has brought a lot of joy to the community,” said Const. Simon Gallimore in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident or images from the area at the time of the break-in is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.