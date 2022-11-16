Thieves make off with large sum of cash after break-in at Chemainus gas station

Mounties are working to identify two men after a large sum of cash was reportedly stolen during a break-in at a gas station in Chemainus, B.C.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the men broke into the Chemainus Co-op station on Nov. 10.

The thieves were able to gain access to a bank machine inside the station and steal a large amount of money, police said in a release Wednesday.

Investigators believe the men are associated with a white Ford Super Duty pickup truck, possibly a F-250 or F-350 model.

Police described the men as white, approximately 20 to 30 years old and standing 5'10" tall. The thieves wore dark clothing, masks and gloves.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.