Thieves net more than $100,000 in Whitby jewelry store smash-and-grab

Rings, watches, and necklaces valued at more than $100,000 were stolen from a Whitby jewelry store as part of a smash-and-grab robbery last month.

The robbery happened at around 2 a.m. on Sunday May 22, at Mccullough Jewellers Ltd. On Brock Street south of Dundas Street.

According to Durham police, an unknown number of suspects smashed the store’s windows to gain entry to the shop. Once inside, they reportedly stole a large quantity of jewelry valued at more than $100,000.

Investigators do not have photos or descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Sheppard of Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520, ext.1825, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.