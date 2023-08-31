Thieves somehow managed to steal 2 trailers from Kamloops business, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help locating two trailers that were recently stolen from a storage compound in the city.
Both thefts were reported on Monday, Aug. 21, and believed to have taken place over the preceding night, Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
Police described the trailers as a Jayco Whitehawk bumper-pull trailer with B.C. marker WLP 97K and a white Coachman bumper-pull, single-slide RV with B.C. marker WGS 10A. Both were reported stolen after a break-in at a commercial location in the 9000 block of Dallas Drive.
Mounties provided stock images of vehicles matching the descriptions of the ones that were stolen.
"If anyone has seen either or these trailers recently or come across something for sale that they think may be connected, please contact police as soon as possible," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, in the release.
Anyone with information that could help further the investigation or lead to the recovery of the stolen trailers is asked to call the detachment at 250-828-3000 and cite file number 2023-30142.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.