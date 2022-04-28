Thieves sought after break-in at Chestermere pizza shop

Alberta RCMP are looking to identify a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a break-in at a business in Chestermere earlier this week.

Officials say a man and a woman smashed through the front door of the Domino's Pizza location in Chestermere at approximately 3:50 a.m. on April 24.

Police say the pair attempted to break into the cash register, but were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Investigators are now looking for a man and a woman in connection with the incident.

Police say the male was wearing a green hoodie with the words "True Religion" on the back and dark coloured pants. The woman was also wearing a green hoodie, but had shoulder-length, dark-coloured hair and was carrying an axe and a crowbar.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.