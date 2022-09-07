Thieves steal $16K in electronics from Colwood, B.C., store: RCMP

Mounties are investigating after a pair of shoplifters made off with $16,000 worth of electronics from a store in Colwood, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP say the theft was reported at the London Drugs at 1907 Island Highway.

Investigators say a man and a woman entered the store at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The man allegedly pried open a lock on an electronics cabinet and the pair stole approximately $16,000 in merchandise.

Police provided surveillance images of the suspects Wednesday. Investigators said they are looking for a light-skinned man who was wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants with a black baseball hat and black sneakers.

The woman is described as light-skinned with brown hair in a braid. She was wearing a white ball cap, white T-shirt, dark facemask and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.