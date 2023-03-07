Thieves steal $250,000 worth of toothpaste from storage lot near Guelph, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a 53-foot trailer reportedly loaded with around $250,000 worth of toothpaste.

Police said the freight theft was reported on Sunday March 5.

According to police, the toothpaste was inside a white trailer that stolen from a storage lot on Highway 7 in the Township of Guelph/Eramosa. A white Volvo semi-truck was also taken.

Police said the trailer had has an Ontario license plate, #V2698F, and is labelled with a ‘53101R’ decal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.