Thieves steal camera containing Guelph mother’s photos of deceased daughter

A mother is missing photos of her deceased daughter after thieves broke into her home and stole a digital camera containing the photos of her late daughter.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the victim was at home in the area of Municipal Street and Elson Drive when she heard a noise in the house. She believed it was her husband, but then noticed her purse was missing and observed two people running down the street, according to police.

Police said the purse is mustard-coloured with a leopard print and held the digital camera with the photos.

Police said they checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects.