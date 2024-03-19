Thieves steal truck from dealership, $26K in merchandise from drug store in crime spree: police

Police are looking for two people who broke into two car dealerships and a drug store in Leduc last month.

The first break-in happened at the L.A. Nissan dealership shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Two people caused damage to the building and tried to steal a vehicle.

They left the area in what's believed to be a blue Nissan SUV with aftermarket headlights.

Around 1:20 a.m. police got a report of a break-and-enter at Leduc Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Two people broke into the building and stole a truck, which was later recovered in Red Deer.

Around 2:10 a.m. police got a call about a break-and-enter at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 50 Street in Leduc.

Two people wearing the same clothing as the earlier break-and-enters reportedly entered the building and stole cologne, perfumes and electronics, valued at about $26,000.

Mounties believe the same people are responsible for all three break-ins.

The first person was wearing black pants and a black shirt with a grey hoodie underneath, a mask, and gloves.

The second person was wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front, a mask, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.