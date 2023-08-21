Thieves steal truck from Edmonton Shriners, return it, before driving off in another

The local chapter of the Al Shamal Shriners – a charity that helps children access medical treatment – is asking for help after two of their trucks were stolen over the weekend.

Security footage from the Shrine Centre in northwest Edmonton shows a person hopping a fence, unbolting a section of one gate and manually opening another before driving away in a white Dodge pickup.

That theft happened on Saturday evening and appeared to involve just one person, who was wearing a hood and a facemask.

On Sunday night, the Dodge was returned and parked exactly as it was. Two people then drove off in a white Ford pickup with Shriners logos on the side of it.

The gates were still open from the night before. The Dodge was left with damage to the interior.

David Allan, the local potentate, said he was "sick to my stomach" when he realized what happened.

"They're stealing from the children. That's the best I can put it. We are here to help children and that is the best philanthropy that you can ever get involved in," he told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"[When] they steal from us, that means we have to use money that we get from the public to fix the stuff that they've stolen and that means it's not going to the children's hospitals."

This is not the first time thieves have targeted the Edmonton Shriners.

Last August, seven minibikes were taken from the same yard. Five have since been recovered.

The Shriners have several security cameras as well locked gates, warning signs and upgraded lighting in their yard, so Allan said the group is pretty frustrated to become victim of another heist.

He wants the truck back and the thieves arrested and charged.

"There's got to be consequences for your actions and we would like to see them get caught, for sure. They've got to pay and deter others from coming in and stealing our property," Allan said.

He encourages anyone who sees a logoed Shriners Ford pickup to call police.

Allan said he's not yet sure what the repair bills will total, but anyone who wants to help can contact the Shriners through their website.