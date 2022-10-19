Thieves stole truck from Sask. farm, fired at witnesses: RCMP

Pierceland RCMP are looking for thieves who stole a truck from a rural property and fired at two witnesses before getting away.

The witnesses saw several people approach the property east of Pierceland on the evening of October 12 and steal a black Dodge 3500 with an empty livestock trailer attached, said an RCMP news release.

They followed the thieves westbound down Highway 55 until an occupant of the stolen truck fired at them, striking the vehicle, RCMP said.

One of the witnesses received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

RCMP said the truck and trailer were since recovered in Alberta.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident contact the Pierceland RCMP.