Thieves stopped 'minutes' after trying to steal Kelowna man's truck: RCMP

Two men are facing charges after they were caught just minutes after stealing a Kelowna man's truck.

Kelowna RCMP said the owner of a Ford pickup truck was at his home on Hollywood Road South when he thought he heard someone starting up his truck.

When he looked outside, he reportedly saw someone driving his truck away. Mounties said the man immediately called in the theft and, "within minutes" police found the vehicle and followed it to a nearby gas station.

Once there, police arrested the driver and the passenger without incident, police said.

"The quick response and arrests of these two subjects shows the dedication of officers to curb criminal activity within the community and reduce property crimes," Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay said in a news release.

"The owner was extremely grateful for the quick recovery of his truck."

Mounties said 40-year-old Daniel Anderson is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a break-in instrument and two breached court orders.

As well, 34-year-old Adam Isaac is facing charges of charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a break-in instrument, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and a breach of a court order.

Both are in custody ahead of future court dates.