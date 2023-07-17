Thieves strike twice at Innisfil golf course

Police are investigating a repeat break-in and theft at an Innisfil golf course.

Officers were called to the Allandale Golf Course on the 20th Sideroad near Big Bay Point Road on Sunday to investigate after suspects entered the property around 1 a.m. and stole several items.

Police say they were called back to the golf course the following day around 5:15 a.m. for a report that suspects entered the property and made off with some equipment.

The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing to witnesses and individuals possessing security or dash cam footage related to these incidents to contact them at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311.

Alternatively, information can be shared with Crime Stoppers.