Thefts from vehicles on the rise in New Tecumseth: OPP
Ongoing thefts from vehicles in New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio and Essa Township have provincial police appealing to the public for help.
Police say that throughout April, they received "numerous calls" about personal property being stolen from vehicles.
They say the most recent thefts happened on residential properties in Alliston, Loretto and Thornton.
"Thefts from vehicles are typically crimes of opportunity," police stated. "Unlocked vehicles are the targets."
Police remind the public to lock it or lose it and never keep valuables in plain sight.
They ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to call the police.
"Video surveillance is a great tool that can assist police with solving crimes. If you happen to have footage, police are encouraging you to reach out."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
