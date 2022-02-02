Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage Pointe

Sometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.

Rick Gallant, the community association board chair with Lake at Heritage Pointe, said this isn't the first theft at the community mail boxes.

"This is now the third incident in the last few months where the mailboxes have been broken into," he said. "So we're we've been trying to work with Canada Post to get them replaced."

One of the break-ins happened near Christmas and people thought thieves were targeting gifts in the mail. But the major concerns is identity theft.

"People have all kinds of stuff come in the mail," said Gallant. "We're coming up on tax season so lots of pretty private information coming in the mail."

Don Waldorf lives in the community and is the Foothills County councillor for Division 6 and said it's a good idea for impacted home owners to talk to the authorities about what may have been stolen.

"Let Canada Post know and report (the theft) to the RCMP, we understand files have been created and I think people are anxiously waiting for the new post-boxes."

Canada Post has written letters to the impacted home owners informing them that it will replace the damaged community mail boxes.

"They sent out a letter in January suggesting that they have a more secure series of post-boxes," said Waldorf. "They told residents they're planning to do (that) in February to March sometime."

Residents typically have their post delivered to the mail boxes but their larger parcels are picked up in the southeast community of Walden. Canada Post is now telling them as of Wednesday, their mail is being diverted to Okotoks until instillation of the secure boxes is complete.

"I think the solution is the new boxes," said Gallant. "We're a little frustrated with how long that's going to take and we appreciate lots of challenges these days with supply chains, etc. but I guess we accept the Canada Post doing what they can, but we'd certainly like to see them get replaced faster."