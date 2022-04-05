Thieves target furnace oil tanks of church, fire department: Cape Breton police

A surge in price has made oil a hot commodity for thieves in Cape Breton.

Police have responded to a number of furnace oil thefts over the last six weeks.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service was called to two residences, plus a fire department and a church, after it was discovered oil had been stolen from outside tanks.

Desiree Magnus, a communications and public relations advisor for the Cape Breton Regional Police Service, says oil theft is not a common complaint. However, the police service received four calls in March, compared to zero calls this time last year.

“I believe in most cases there was no security cameras. So, certainly, if anyone has any information that can help us with those investigations, we would welcome that,” says Magnus.

Police recommend using a locking cap to keep thieves away, as well as installing security cameras.

No arrests have been made in connection with the four incidents.